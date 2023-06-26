Over already? Paramount+’s musical series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiered in April 2023, as a spinoff to the iconic 1978 film, Grease. Keep reading to see if Grease was the word for Paramount+, details on season 2 and more.

Is There Going to Be a Season 2 of ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’?

Paramount+ has cancelled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies after just one season, the streaming platform announced on June 23, 2023. On top of that, the show will be taken off of the streamer along with three other underperforming shows that Paramount+ also axed.

“The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and The Game have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service,” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”

What Was ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ About?

ICYMI, Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place four years before the events of Grease, which originally premiered in 1978 starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta. The show followed the events leading up to the creation of the Pink Ladies, the iconic group of girls from Rydell High School that rock some seriously cool pink jackets.

The four pink ladies that took on Rydell High School are Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia and Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy.

The cast made sure to note that their adaptation is for a “new generation,” during an interview with FanSided from April 2023.

“The little nods are sprinkled in there for the generation that fell in love with it,” Marisa said. “And we get to introduce this world and these new characters to a new generation, which is a big honor and responsibility. But I’m so certain with the characters that [showrunner] Annabel [Oakes] has created, that they’ve taken so much time to create this depth of very specific experiences. And I think everyone’s going to be able to watch and be like, ‘Oh I feel that way or I am this character,’ or ‘I know somebody that’s like this character, and therefore I understand them a little bit better.’”

