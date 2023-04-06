Grease is back and so are the ladies! Paramount+’s musical series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiered on April 6, 2023, and the cast includes so many new faces, as well as seasoned Broadway stars! Keep reading to meet the cast of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

ICYMI, the series takes place four years before the events of Grease, which originally premiered in 1978 starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta. The show will follow the events leading up to the creation of the Pink Ladies, the iconic group of girls from Rydell High School that rock some seriously cool pink jackets.

The four pink ladies set to take on Rydell High School are Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia and Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy.

“I’m kind of the same where I don’t really remember the first time I watched Grease,” Ari told Insider of her first time watching the film. “It’s sort of, like, in the air. It’s in the water we drank. I knew about it growing up, but now, of course, I’ve seen it upwards of 50, 60 to 70 times.”

In an interview with FanSided, Cheyenne explained that fans of the original ’70s movie will be “pleasantly surprised” within the first couple of episodes, as there’s a lot of “little easter eggs throughout the whole series.”

However, the cast made sure to note that this adaptation is for a “new generation.”

“The little nods are sprinkled in there for the generation that fell in love with it,” Marisa said. “And we get to introduce this world and these new characters to a new generation, which is a big honor and responsibility. But I’m so certain with the characters that [showrunner] Annabel [Oakes] has created, that they’ve taken so much time to create this depth of very specific experiences. And I think everyone’s going to be able to watch and be like, ‘Oh I feel that way or I am this character,’ or ‘I know somebody that’s like this character, and therefore I understand them a little bit better.'”

