Grease is the word! Paramount+'s original series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premieres on April 6, 2023, and we couldn't be more excited. The 10-episode season takes place four years before the original 1978 Grease film.

The four pink ladies set to take on the greasy reins are Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia and Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy.

In an interview with FanSided, Cheyenne explained that fans of the original ’70s movie will be “pleasantly surprised” within the first couple of episodes, as there’s a lot of “little easter eggs throughout the whole series.”

However, the cast made sure to note that this adaptation is for a “new generation.”

“The little nods are sprinkled in there for the generation that fell in love with it,” Marisa said. “And we get to introduce this world and these new characters to a new generation, which is a big honor and responsibility. But I’m so certain with the characters that [showrunner] Annabel [Oakes] has created, that they’ve taken so much time to create this depth of very specific experiences. And I think everyone’s going to be able to watch and be like, ‘Oh I feel that way or I am this character,’ or ‘I know somebody that’s like this character, and therefore I understand them a little bit better.'”

Nicholas McDonough, who plays Gil the T-Bird, talked about the pressure of joining Grease in an interview with ComicBook.com.

“We all have our stories that we hold near and dear and certain stories and characters are like a warm hug,” he began. “When we first read the script, we were like, ‘Wow, this is really great.’ We hope that everyone goes into it with an open mind. I think when they see the music and the scale of it, and the heart that we put in that they’ll appreciate it and like it, too.”

