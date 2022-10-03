Heartbreak High is Netflix’s newest hit teen series and we can’t get enough! The series is a reboot from the Australian ’90s sitcom of the same name which ran for seven seasons — and new fans are obsessed with its Gen-Z humor and nonsensical wittiness with a charming cast to match. Keep reading to uncover the entirety of the cast of Heartbreak High.

The Aussie reboot centers around high school teen Amerie (Ayesha Madon), whose Year 11 social ambitions are destroyed after her best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek) dumps her. Amerie is blamed for the fallout and — making matters worse — the duo’s “incest map,” which details every hook-up (real or rumored) in their year, is discovered. Yikes!

“What was groundbreaking back then about that show is almost the norm today,” Thomas Weatherall told NME, who plays Hartley High’s new transfer student, Malakai. “And kids are so much more aware – I can’t speak to exactly how they felt back then, but you can’t bullshit them now.”

“[We wanted to] make sure that we weren’t talking down to teenagers by preaching to them or condescending to them,” Will McDonald told the outlet, who plays eshay student, Ca$H. “We treated them like the smart young people that they are.”

“I think like there’s a lot of things that get said about ‘eshays’ and that subculture in general but I think sometimes they get a bad rap,” Will told Lifehack. “Ca$h isn’t your typical eshay and we see him go through a lot in the show but I think that sense of brotherhood is very important to him, they’re his family.”

While some teen shows usually fall into exaggerated drama with unrealistic dialogue that feels like an adult copy and pasting Internet slang, the Heartbreak High cast explained that this series felt true to their own time at high school. “I look at Heartbreak High and it’s definitely still a very genuine representation of my time at high school,” said Thomas. “I did feel reading the script that it was a really spot-on representation.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the entire cast of Netflix’s newest hit teen drama, Heartbreak High.

