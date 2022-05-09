They can sing AND act?! Some people were just born with too much talent compared to us mere mortals — check out all of the actor’s you didn’t know who had music careers!

Ironically, the Stranger Things cast has three cast members who also have music careers: Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo! Joe makes music under the name Djo; Finn was in the band Calpurnia before joining The Aubreys; Gaten is a singer in his hometown band called Work In Progress.

Joe spoke about the difficulty of keeping his music career separate from that of his acting in an interview with Read Dork in December 2020. “You can’t escape that sort of stuff,” he explained. “It [Stranger Things] has allowed more people to listen. I was making music for a long time and having nobody listen,” he laughed. “I don’t take it for granted, but I also just don’t want to exploit it.”

“I feel like the only thing that you can really do is make music that is hopefully interesting,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to do now, just make stuff that I think is different and interesting and exciting to me, and just find a sound that makes me excited.”

Joe has also helped out his Stranger Things costar craft his own music: shortly before Finn released “Smoke Bomb” in August 2020, he told AltPress that Joe helped mix and master the song.

“We sent it [the song] to Joe Keery, who is also from Stranger Things. He has this incredible project called Djo. He released an album last year, and it was incredible,” Finn revealed. “Joe said, ‘Hey, I’ve been trying to get better at mixing. If you ever have anything that you want me to mix, I’d love to hear it.'”

Finn continued, “So, he works with a guy named Adam Thein. Adam and Joe just did incredible things with the song and came up with the demo talk. Joe was like, ‘Hey, you guys, do this thing. Pretend like it’s a demo, and we’ll add some tape stops.’ So that was their idea. They’re the masterminds behind the track and the mixing. They did stuff with the sound of the song that we didn’t think was possible.”

We can’t believe the Stanger Things cast has so much talent — but stranger things have happened. Scroll through our gallery to find out more actors who you didn’t know had music careers!

