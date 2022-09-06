Jack Dylan Grazer has starred in so many Hollywood hits like It, Disney’s Luca and Shazam! So, who is the actor dating IRL? Keep reading to uncover his dating history.

What is Jack Dylan Grazer’s Sexuality?

The actor came out as bisexual in July 2021 and has so far dated a few women in the public eye. He spoke about his sexuality on an Instagram Live from 2021 after a fan asked if he was gay, Jack laughed and responded: “Are you gay? I’m biiii.”

Jack’s revelation came amid a flurry of online speculation that his movie Luca, released around the same time, is a take on the LGBTQ experience. The movie follows the adventures of Luca Paguro (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto Scorfano (Jack), two young sea monsters who set out to explore life on land upon discovering they share an ability to assume human form. However, Luca director Enrico Casarosa has explicitly said that the film is not a queer story, that it is all “platonic” and determinedly “pre-pubescent.”

The director later told The Wrap that the movie was actually supposed to be a queer love story. “We talked about it,” Enrico said of the two having a romance. “I think the reason probably we didn’t talk about it as much and, to a certain degree, we’re slightly surprised by the amount of people talking about romance, is that we were really focusing on friendship and so pre-romance.” Who Is Jack Dylan Dating?

In March 2022, Jack stirred up dating rumors with TikToker Morgan Cohen, after she posted a suggestive lip-sync on the streaming platform together. Since then, Morgan has referred to Jack as her boyfriend, and posted multiple photos of the pair kissing on her Instagram account. The couple has also attended multiple large-scale events together, like the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, where Jack kissed his girlfriend on the red carpet.

Who Has Jack Dylan Grazer Dated?

Prior to dating Morgan, Jack was the center of controversy following the end of his relationship with Cylia Chasman, whom he dated from 2020 to 2021. A fan page dedicated to Cylia called @cylia.best.girl started uploading texts showcasing evidence about his alleged abusive behavior towards Cylia. While the texts have not been confirmed to be true, Cylia did like the post.

Jack responded to the allegations by posting on his Instagram revealing he would be lawyering up — however, the post has since been deleted.

