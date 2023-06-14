Maya Hawke has such an unique personal style! The Stranger Things actress has started to book some big Hollywood movies, bringing her fun fashion looks with her on the red carpets. Keep reading to see some of her best fashion and red carpet moments over the years.

The Do Revenge actress spoke about her fashion style during an interview with Elle Magazine in December 2022.

“Right now, I’m wearing dirty jeans, an old T-shirt and and a yellow felted coat, that my mom [Uma Thurman] got for me at a festival in Hudson Valley recently,” she said on her current outfit of choice, before explaining that she has a day-to-day “uniform” she likes to wear in the form of “blue jeans, t-shirts and jackets.”

She explained, “It’s that thing of wanting to dress more like the designer themselves than the clothes they’ve designed. In terms of inspiration, I definitely inherited tons from my mom. I am totally inspired by her. We were just talking about it yesterday, how she has decorated the homes I’ve lived in my whole life influenced by her travels and her parents who were super involved with Buddhism and Tibet and the Dalai Lama. When I look at my apartment, it definitely looks like a space of someone who wants to be like her.”

Since making her breakout acting role in season 2 of Stranger Things as Robin Buckley, Maya has been booking roles left and right. From starring in the Netflix hit Do Revenge alongside Camila Mendes, to Wes Anderson‘s most 2023 film Asteroid City, Maya is also busying herself with multiple upcoming projects, including the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

On top of all that, Maya is also a singer and released her first album Moss in September 2022. The New York native spoke about balancing music and acting during her interview with Elle.

“Both come from a very similar place for me: the instinct to tell stories and collaborate and create,” she explained. “Balancing that career-wise is more complicated than balancing it internally, and I’m still figuring it out. When I started making music, I saw it as something to fill the dead time between auditions and jobs, waiting for the right thing to come your way. But now, it’s become a much more real and beloved part of my life. I have no idea where it’s going to go, but I feel excited to find out.”

