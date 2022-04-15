Nick Robinson knows a thing or two about the acting world — he’s been in it since he was 13 years old!

His big break on screen was for the Freeform series Melissa & Joey, where he played Melissa’s nephew, Ryder. From there, he went from TV to film with roles in Jurassic World, The Fifth Wave, Everything, Everything and of course, Love, Simon. And in 2021, he starred alongside Margaret Qualley in Netflix’s Maid, a limited series where he plays an alcoholic named Sean.

The young actor spoke to Variety about his other limited series The Teacher, which came out in November 2020 and also was a bit different to the types of roles he was used to. “This one felt very different to me,” the actor said. “It was not set solely in high school and the subject matter just felt much more mature than the typical high school story. It was a challenge. I thought the role was challenging. The story itself I felt was going to hopefully challenge audiences.”

In an interview with Collider, the Jurassic World actor, 27, spoke about how very different all of his roles have been from one another and the challenge that comes with.

“I like doing these different types of roles, where it’s not the same thing, over and over again,” said Nick. “The older I get, the more I have been able to try, at least, to take more agency over my own choices and projects and trying to be specific and as intentional as possible with what I’m picking and what I have the opportunity to do.”

He continued, “I’ve learned that sometimes the stuff that scares you is the stuff that, more often than not, you’ll be most proud of at the end of the day and will garner the most attention. You have to not let yourself get in your own way, in terms of falling too much into a comfort zone or a complacency, ***NIX COMMA and try to make sure that you’re always going a little bit further into the deep end.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the star’s transformation from budding child star to mature adult actor.

