Together forever! True Jackson, VP alum Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci prove that their love withstands the test of time.

The Canadian stars have been together since 2008, and their relationship is still going strong. After six years together, they officially got engaged with The Duff star getting down on one knee in August 2014.

“She wants a long engagement. She loves the word ‘fiancé,’” Robbie told HollywoodLife in February 2015 of his now-wife. “Whatever she wants, she’s going to get, I figure I have one or two vetoes and I’m going to keep those for something that really matters.”

He added, “When we got engaged, I said, I’m marrying my best friend. It’s totally true. We do everything together, we have so much fun, and now we’ve got the rest of our lives to do that.”

Eventually, the couple got married in October 2016. Italia compared their wedding to something out of a fairytale while chatting with ET Canada after they had officially tied the knot.

“It was better than every dream I’d ever had as a 9-year-old girl thinking about her Cinderella wedding,” she recalled. “It was just that on crack.”

However, there was one minor mishap involving Italia’s mom! Thankfully, things worked out perfectly either way.

“My mom forgot my veil in Toronto!” the Designated Survivor alum revealed at the time. “She just froze and slumped on the couch and [was] just bawling.”

Years after their wedding, the couple revealed in April 2019 that they were expanding their family.

“According to what I’ve been reading and when I post something and I get feedback from fans, I’ve had a very easy pregnancy luckily,” Italia joked to Entertainment Tonight in July 2019. “I mean, I’ve dealt with things that you deal with, but relative to what I’ve been reading from fans, I haven’t had it that bad, but by all means, I’ve done more fun things with my time. It’ll be worth it, I’m sure, but it’s just like, pregnancy’s not that much fun.”

The couple welcomed a baby boy Robert Amell V in September 2019. “We are definitely resting well and eating all of the things I wasn’t allowed when pregnant,” Italia gushed to ET in a separate interview following her son’s birth.

Scroll through our gallery to see Robbie and Italia’s complete relationship timeline.

