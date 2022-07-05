Warning: Spoilers ahead. Stranger Things fans, are you doing OK? Season 4 volume 1 and 2 have officially premiered and it is going to take some time to process everything that’s happened — and lots of viewers are already theorizing about what will happen next. Don’t worry, we gathered all of the season 5 fan theories so you don’t have to!

It was revealed in April 2022 that season 5 will be the last Stranger Things season ever. The Duffer Brothers, cocreators of the show, spoke about season 5 during a July 2021 interview on “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. They also revealed that they expect the series finale to be “at least two hours.”

“The only reason we don’t expect it to be as long is because if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp-up before our kids really get drawn into the supernatural mystery,” Matt Duffer revealed. “You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, what they’re struggling with, adapting to high school, and so forth. Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that. None of that obviously is going to be occurring in the first two episodes of [Season 5].”

“For the first time ever, we don’t wrap things up at the end of [Season] 4, so it’s going to be moving,” Matt continued. “I don’t know that it’s going to be going 100 miles an hour at the start of 5, but it’s going to be moving pretty fast. Characters are already going to be in action. They’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different.”

They also revealed that the OG Hawkins squad will reunite for season 5. “We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in Season 1,” Matt said. “A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in season 1 – there’s something nice about coming full circle.”

Ross Duffer added, “While a lot of season 5 is actually pretty blurry, the last 30 minutes of it are pretty clear in our heads. So if we can make the journey entertaining, I think that we have an end that will hopefully satisfy. You can’t satisfy everyone, but the hope is that it’s something that feels right for this story.”

Well, while we await the final season of Stranger Things, scroll through our gallery for all of the strangest fan theories — because there’s a lot!