When Sadie Sink isn’t fighting off Vecna and Demogorgons on Stranger Things, you can find her serving looks on the red carpet! From Netflix premieres to the Venice Film Festival, the Netflix star has given us so many iconic looks. Keep reading to see all of her best ones.

“In a way, the clothing I wear in my personal life feels like a type of armour,” she told Fashion Magazine in July 2022.“I feel more like myself when I’m not dressed up.” That said, her love of blazers transcends both celebrity and real-life Sadie. “I will wear them until the day I die,” she laughed.

She spoke about how Stranger Things has accelerated her maturity. “It’s such a weird and specific situation that the Strangers Things cast and I are all in because the world knows who our characters are but we’re still trying to figure out who we are as people,” she says thoughtfully. “I think being in the industry accelerates you and you mature faster. But for the most part, it’s just so fun because the cast is all going through it together.”

She shared her style trajectory in an interview with Coveteur in September 2022.

“As I got older, I started to figure out what I actually liked and what I felt most confident in,” Sadie explained. “When I do press and red carpets, that’s when I get to have more fun and my real style gets to show through.”

The Stranger Things star made headlines for her look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where she wore a dazzling Alexander McQueen gown with cut outs near her waist. According to her stylist Molly Dickson, getting this show-stopping gown to Sadie and making sure it fit perfectly was not without difficulty.

“End of July I received an email from @alexandermcqueen PR w their look books from their most recent collection,” Molly wrote on Instagram. “This gown was the last image in the look book and I knew right away it was meant to be for Sadie for Venice Film Festival premiere. We fit Sadie 10 days before the film festival in NYC and the gown was not available over those dates. After much persistence and trying to sort out logistical issues we finally were able to get the gown and fit her the day before the premiere in Venice.”

Scroll through our gallery for all of Sadie’s best looks on the red carpet.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.