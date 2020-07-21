Warning: Spoilers ahead. Following Aisha Dee‘s powerful statement about the lack of diversity behind-the-scenes and criticizing her character, Kat Eddison’s most recent “confusing” relationship with a “privileged conservative woman,” The Bold Type made a major change to the Season 4 finale.

According to Vulture, a screener version of the unreleased episode seemingly showed that Kat and her girlfriend’s relationship may continue into Season 5. But when the episode aired on July 16, that’s not what happened. During one scene in the most recent episode, Kat broke up with her lover via text, putting an end to their romance once and for all.

As fans know, this came just after the show’s producers, Freeform and Universal Television thanked Aisha for speaking out in her lengthy Instagram post.

“We applaud Aisha for raising her hand and starting conversations around these important issues. We look forward to continuing that dialogue and enacting positive change,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Our goal on The Bold Type is and has always been to tell entertaining, authentic stories that are representative of the world that Kat, Jane and Sutton live in — we can only do that if we listen.”

The 26-year-old also told fans that she started conversations with writers, producers and executives at Freeform and Universal TV in an attempt to make changes to the show after posting a powerful letter in which she opened up about the lack of diversity on the show’s creative team. After sharing that she was “proud” to be on a show that “has inspired” and “pushed boundaries,” Aisha explained that she decided to be like her character and “take a stand and advocate for herself and all over marginalized voices to influence change.”

She added, “I am ready to push harder and speak louder for what matters to me: The diversity we see in front of the camera needs to be reflected in the diversity of the creative team behind the camera.”

Throughout the show’s four season on the air, she explained that it took two seasons before a BIPOC writer was on the show. She also said it took three seasons to get a hair stylist that could work with “textured hair,” and only one Black woman directed two out of the show’s 48 episodes.

“I’m hopeful we will have the opportunity to tell more authentic stories by hiring, promoting and listening to diverse voices across the entire production of The Bold Type and beyond,” the Freeform star concluded.

