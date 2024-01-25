Ringing in the new year also means ringing in new animes. That’s right, we at J-14 have gathered up a list of some of the most anticipated anime releases for 2024 — because there’s a lot! Keep reading to see which animes we’re most excited to watch this year.

First, let’s take a look at some of the best animes brought to us in 2023. The long awaited second installment of Jujutsu Kaisen hit CrunchyRoll on July 6, 2023. ICYDK, the series follows a young man, Yuji Itadori, who joins a secret society of Jiujitsu sorcerers after ingesting a powerful curse.

The show was met with immediate success after its initial release in 2020. With lovable characters and a unique animation style, it’s no wonder Jujutsu Kaisen was awarded a second season.

Like most animes, the show is based off the popular manga of the same name, created by Gege Akutami. In a 2020 interview with Le Fiagro, Gege shared the driving message behind the show.

“If there’s one thing to mention, it’s that no one holds the ultimate truth, be it the ‘good’ or the ‘bad’ characters,” he revealed. “Some seek to kill the hero out of pure selfishness, while others are led to this decision by logical reasoning. If nobody is truly right, then nobody is necessarily wrong either. Each character is guided by their own ethics.”

While there’s no word of when season 3 will be released, Gege hinted that the series will most likely be coming to an end soon. During Jump Festa 2024, the author shared that, “This will probably definitely be the last Jump Festa where Jujutsu Kaisen is still in serialization,” via Anime News Network.

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen can begin to empathize with fans of Attack on Titan, as the show reached its final conclusion at the end of last year as well.

AOT was first released in September 2013. The story follows a young boy, Eren Yaeager, who becomes determined to eliminate all titans after they destroy his hometown and kill his mother.

After 10 years and with over 80 episodes, AOT has proven itself as one of the greatest animes of all time. In 2023, the series won the Hollywood Critics Awards for Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie, making it the first anime to win in the category.

Whether you’re just getting into anime or aren’t up to date with upcoming releases of your favorite shows, we got you covered! Keep reading to find out which animes are premiering in 2024.

