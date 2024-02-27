Who doesn’t love a romance? From to enemies-to-lovers to fated soul mates, we can’t help but eat up a good love story — especially in anime-form. If this sounds like you, too, we at J-14 have your back, as we’ve compiled a list of the best romance anime of all time.

Keep reading to find out which stories have caught our attention and heart. 🫰

We’re kicking off our list with a newly released wholesome story: A Sign of Affection. Released in January 2024, the series is a great romance anime to start off with if you aren’t too familiar with the genre.

The anime follows Yuki, a deaf college student that falls in love with an upperclassman in her school, Itsuomi. As their relationship begins to blossom, the two learn how to communicate with each other despite their differences in a powerful message

The popular manga isn’t just well received for its unique story line, but for its ability to capture the genuine feeling of falling in love for the first time. While the series was only released earlier this year, it’s already gained traction within the anime community.

When talking about romance anime it’s impossible not to mention the classic story Fruits Basket. Released in 2019, the anime has been dubbed by many as a “masterpiece.”

The story follows Tooru Honda, an orphan girl, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she moves in with the Souma family. The beloved clan is treated with high respect at school, especially daughter Yuki Souma. However, the family is hiding a shocking secret that if revealed, would change everything.

Interested in watching Fruits Basket? The show can be viewed on streaming services like Crunchyroll, Hulu and Amazon Prime. With over 60 episodes spread across three seasons, it’s a great anime to binge if you have the time.

In case you already have seen the series and want more from the creator, Natsuki Takaya, don’t worry! In September 2023, the writer released Kakumo Chiisaki Sekai nite, a manga series that follows a romance story between two young neighbors.

