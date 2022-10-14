Who is Rowan Blanchard dating? The Girl Meets World actress has been romantically linked to actresses and models in the past, but is she currently single? Keep reading to uncover Rowan’s relationship status.

Who Is Rowan Blanchard Dating?

Rowan keeps her relationships pretty private, but she revealed she was dating Franklin Ayzenberg in 2018 and the pair were last seen together in 2021. It’s unclear if she’s single as of right now. Since then, Rowan has unfollowed Franklin on Instagram. So, it’s unclear if she’s single as of now.

The Snowpiercer actress first revealed she identified as queer in a Twitter post from 2016, but also expressed the importance of not labeling others.

“In my life — only ever liked boys. However I personally don’t wanna label myself as straight, gay or whateva so I am not gonna give myself labels to stick with — just existing ;),” she tweeted. “Yes, [I’m] open to liking any gender in future is why I identify as queer.”

Who Has Rowan Blanchard Dated?

In the past, Rowan has been linked to her Girl Meets World costars Peyton Meyer, Uriah Shelton and social media influencer Owen Lang. The Disney alum has previously been very private about her relationships, as she only confirmed she was dating Franklin in 2018 on Twitter following some drama. The actress came under fire for liking tweets that were considered bi-phobic in May 2018. After being called out, Rowan posted an Instagram post that began with, “Hey! I am queer as f–k! My boyfriend is a trans man, and honestly, none of you guys know s–t about my private life. I liked some tweets specific to a tweet between a community of writers whose tweets I find typically funny and interesting and hilariously cynical.” To conclude, she wrote, “I don’t need any more comments from bisexual people calling me a dumb w—e, a fake bitch, fake woke, whatever the f–k. Come on, guys, I love you all. I am just trying to let all of us be queer in peace. Sorry you felt I was invalidating your sexuality! I promise you; I am not! OK, that’s all I am going to say. All love!”

