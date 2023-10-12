The boyfriends of Wizards of Waverly Place is our Roman Empire. Seriously, Alex Russo (played by Selena Gomez) had the cutest lineup of beaus in the iconic Disney Channel series, from Gregg Sulkin as Mason Greyback, to Daniel Samonas as Dean!

ICYMI, Wizards of Waverly Place lasted for four seasons from 2007 to 2011, and starred Selena as Alex Russo, David Henrie as Justin Russo, Jake T. Austin as Max Russo, Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo, David DeLuise as Jerry Russo and Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle.

The show followed the magical Russo family in New York City, as the siblings all compete to become the Family Wizard while balancing school and the drama that comes with being a teenager. Throughout its four seasons, Alex dates a lot of cuties, however, she ultimately ends up with *spoiler* Mason.

Speaking with The Zach Sang Show, Greg opened up about joining the Disney show and called it a blessing for him.

“I’m so lucky to have landed that specific Disney Channel show,” he shared. “I think Disney Channel had so many great shows on at that time, but Wizards … maybe I’m just biased, but it was a little bit, in my opinion, above the rest.”

“Families really did love that show, it had such a great message and obviously, you look at the cast and Selena’s gone on to do Selena Gomez things. And it was just an absolute blessing to be on the show with her and to on a show obviously with the Disney Channel so yeah, my life is definitely changed.”

During a March 2023 episode of the “Wizards of Waverly Pod” podcast, the showrunner behind Wizards, Peter Murrieta, discussed Alex’s sexuality, and her relationship with a character name Stevie.

“I wished we could have played more with what was quite obvious to a lot of us; the relationship between Stevie and Alex,” Peter revealed on the podcast. “But we weren’t able to in that time. It was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was. That would have been fun.”

Stevie Nichols was a character played by Hayley Kiyoko, who guest starred in season three of the series. Stevie immediately forms a bond with Alex after meeting in detention.

“We got as close as we could,” Peter said on their possible queer romance. “It was pretty much right there.”

