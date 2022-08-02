Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo and his girlfriend Lizzy Yu have been dating for over four years, and fans are obsessed with their love story. So, are the couple still going strong today? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their relationship status.

Are Gaten Matarazzo and Lizzy Yu Still Together?

Gaten and Lizzy have been dating for four years, and like to showcase their love via social media. As Lizzy posted a photo of Gaten as recently as June 2022, it looks like the two are still going strong and there are no indicators that the pair broke up.

The Stranger Things star posted a sweet photo of Lizzy in March 2022 via Instagram, celebrating their four-year anniversary. “Four years? That’s dope,” he wrote. “I love you. Thanks for being my best friend. Happy anniversary goob.”

Gaten started sharing photos of Lizzy via social media in 2018, after they first got together that March. From attending prom together to dinner dates, the pair have practically grown up together while Gaten’s fame skyrocketed because of his role as Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things. “I can’t believe that I’ve been with this gorgeous girl for an entire year. It feels like our first date was yesterday but it also feels like it’s been ten years,” Gaten shared on Instagram in March 2019. “I love you so much, and I don’t think that there is any other way I would’ve wanted to spend this last year. I can’t wait to spend more with you. Happy anniversary my love.” Who Is Gaten’s Girlfriend Lizzy Yu? Lizzy is a fellow actress just like her boyfriend! She played Amy in Somewhere In Queens and is set to star in as Ruby in Year One. In December 2021, she was cast as Azula in Netflix’s adaptation of Avatar: the Last Airbender. The series is based on the highly successful Nickelodeon animation that followed Aang, the sole avatar who can manipulate and bend all of Earth’s elements, and his friends on the quest to defeat an evil fire-bender, fire-lord Ozai. Lizzy will play the daughter of that fire-lord, the intensely driven princess of the Fire Nation. Azula is a firebending prodigy and relentless perfectionist and will stop at nothing to secure her position as the heir to the throne. There is no official release date for the Netflix series, but fans can expect to start watching sometime in 2023 as the series finished up filming in May 2022.

