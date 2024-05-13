Is Lily-Rose Depp off the market? The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis has made quite the name of herself as an actress and model, but also for her impressive dating history. In May 2023, it was last reported that she was dating rapper 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena. So, are the two still an item? Keep reading to find out.

Are Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake Still Dating?

It appears Lily-Rose, 24, and Danielle, 26, are still going strong! The couple was last seen having a date night at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2024. See below for pics.

The daughter of two A-List celebrities, Lily-Rose spoke about how she was taught the importance of privacy at a young age during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in April 2021.

“The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” she told host Drew Barrymore. “Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was — I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.”

Who Is 070 Shake?

Danielle, who also goes by the stage named Dani Moon, is originally from North Bergen, New Jersey. A rapper and singer, she is best known for her guest appearance on English singer Raye‘s 2022 single “Escapism.” She’s been releasing music since 2015 and signed onto Kanye West’s record label GOOD Music, an imprint of Def Jam Recordings, in 2016.

Prior to Lily-Rose, she dated singer-songwriter Kehlani from 2021 to 2022.

Who Has Lily-Rose Depp Dated?

One of her most notable relationships was with Timothée Chalamet, who she dated from 2018 to 2020. The pair met on the set of Netflix film The King, where they played love interests.

During their time together, photos of the pair passionately kissing on a yacht went viral, which the Dune actor spoke about during an interview with GQ in November 2020.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,'” Timothée explained. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like, ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Along with Timothée, Lily-Rose has also been romantically linked to model Ash Stymes, French rapper Yassine Stein and Austin Butler, after the two actors were spotted kissing in the summer of 2021.

