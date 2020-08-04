We’re so glad that Brec Bassinger is OK! The actress just revealed that she got into a seriously scary car accident on Sunday, August 2, which caused her to receive a major black eye.

“Story time — This morning I woke up to go to my first day of work in almost a year. I was so excited and was running 30 minutes early. BOOM. I got rear ended,” she wrote, alongside some pics of her car after the crash and her injury.

But get this — things got even worse after that! The Bella and the Bulldogs and School of Rock alum explained that her boyfriend, Dylan Summerall, came to pick her up, but then his car broke down, and they were left stranded! Thankfully, their friend Jake Austin Walker helped them jump the car.

“My sweet Dylan came to pick me up. We waited for the police report and my car to be towed… When we went to drive away, Dylan’s car battery died,” she continued. “We were then stranded on the side of the 101 for almost two hours and KING @jakeaustinwalker came to save the day. Oh sad day, the jumper cables were too short and him being the king that he is went to go find longer ones until a lovely highway worker stopped and jumped Dyl’s car for free and I was only four hours late to work.”

Wow, how terrible does that sound?! What a day!

“Moral of the story, please, PLEASE be mindful when you drive, tell everyone you love them — even at the end of an argument, don’t take a single second of life for granted,” the Nickelodeon star concluded. “And Brec rocks a black eye. Feeling blessed that no one was hurt. Thanking God for such an awakening experience. I had to share because today has been such a humbling day.”

