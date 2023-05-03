Celebrities, they’re just like us! Some of them even read fan fiction … about themselves. Keep reading to uncover all of the stars who have admitted to this fascinating tidbit.

We highly doubt that you don’t know what fan fiction is if you’re reading this article, but just in case, here’s a rundown. Fan fiction is fictional writing written by fans, often posted on websites and apps such as Wattpad or Archive of Our Own. Most times, the writing revolves around fictional character from TV shows and movies, or, of course, real-life celebrities.

While answering questions on her Instagram Stories in October 2022, Billie Eilish was asked if she had ever read fan fiction about herself. Billie answered the question, with a simple “yes,” along with a screenshot of Wattpad in her “Top Hit” apps on her phone. Iconic.

An artist who might just be the number source of all fan fiction is the one and only Harry Styles. While he has never admitted to reading any writing of the sort, one fan fiction based off the former One Direction was adapted into a movie franchise called After. The power this man has over us.

While Harry’s stayed quiet about the books and film franchise, he did respond to a question about After while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in May 2022. The host asked Harry if the series was actually about him, and the “As It Was” musician had a sort of awkward response.

“I don’t know how much … I don’t know,” he replied, according to clips that have been shared via TikTok. “I don’t really know. I don’t know if I can confirm. I’m not entirely educated on the origin of the script or anything. … I’ve heard of it, yeah. But I don’t know in terms of … I’m not really sure.”

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the actor who plays the Hardin Scott in After (the character based off of Harry), told J-14 in June 2022 that he has only had one run-in with Harry, where they exchanged a “knowing look.”

“He’s just insane. He’s so like, I don’t know — you’re kind of drawn to him, and he’s just such a great performer,” Hero gushed over the former boy bander. “[The] only exchange we’ve had is a handshake and a knowing look. I think it was knowing, probably was. I don’t know, you’d have to ask him.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the celebrities who have admitted to reading fan fiction of themselves.

