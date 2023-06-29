Longtime YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, otherwise known as Miranda Sings, has come under fire for an ongoing controversy and the apology that followed.

The internet personality shared a 10-minute-long video in June 2023, that showed her singing and playing the ukulele while denying the ongoing accusations that she has been inappropriate to young fans, which led to major backlash online.

In the song, titled “Toxic Gossip Train,” Colleen claimed that “some people are saying things about me that just aren’t true,” noting at one point that she’s “not a groomer, just a loser.”

What Happened to Colleen Ballinger?

In early June 2023, multiple fans and fellow creators accused Colleen of being inappropriate with young fans. Since-deleted social media posts appeared to show screenshots of Colleen’s group chats with her supporters.

Years prior, fellow internet personality Adam McIntyre uploaded a separate YouTube video in 2020 where he claimed that Colleen had “an inappropriate personal friendship with him while he was between the ages of 13 and 16,” something she has since apologized for.

Did Colleen Ballinger Apologize?

Amid the ongoing controversy, Colleen uploaded a YouTube video in which she claimed that “my team has strongly advised me not to say what I’m going to say, I realized they never said I couldn’t sing about what I want to say.”

So, she explained in song that she always wanted to be “besties with everybody” and “didn’t understand that maybe there should be some boundaries there,” referring to her replies to fans over the years.

However, Colleen made it clear in the song that she has no intention of saying that she’s “100 percent in the wrong” because then she would only be “admitting to lies and rumors” that had been made up “for clout.”

How Did Adam McIntyre React to Colleen Ballinger’s Apology?

Following the apology video, Adam reacted via various social media platforms, doubling down on his past accusations.

“Are you kidding me?” he said during a Twitch livestream. “This is your response? Your response is making fun of us? I’m in awe.”

In a separate Twitter post, Adam added, “I’m glad her video did ONE thing, show you all EXACTLY the type of evil woman she is, that a lot of us have experienced over the past few years behind the scenes, the mask has slipped … everyone meet the REAL Colleen Ballinger.”

