Trouble in paradise? Fans are convinced that Mackenzie Ziegler and Tacoda Dubbs have broken up after the pair deleted photos of one another on social media. Keep reading for details on split rumors, their relationship and more.

Did Mackenzie Ziegler and Tacoda Dubbs Break Up?

The breakup rumors first began on November 9, 2023, after the official TikTok Room page shared a screenshot of messages from an insider, claiming that the two had split. On top of that, Kenzie and Tacoda both removed photos of each other on social media.

Since then, multiple fans on social media have shared their reaction to the rumors. “Nobody talk to me I think Kenzie and Tacoda broke up,” one TikTok user posted. Another fan made a video on the platform, writing, “NOT KENZIE AND TACODA. I really thought they were gonna get married.”

Neither Kenzie nor Tacoda have responded publicly to the rumors.

When Did Mackenzie Ziegler and Tacoda Dubbs Start Dating?

ICYMI, Mackenzie and Tacoda actually met thanks to TikTok. After Kenzie saw Tacoda’s videos, she slid into the social media star’s Instagram DMs and the rest was history. In fact, the couple spilled a lot about their relationship in the dancer’s YouTube video from December 2020.

Kenzie explained that her sister, Maddie Ziegler, actually helped find her future boyfriend.

“Maddie made it happen,” Kenzie shared in a February 2023 YouTube video. “Maddie found him on TikTok, and then I was like, ‘You know what, f–k it! I’m going to slide into his DMs.’”

From there, the couple went Instagram official in August 2021. At the time, Kenzie’s ex-boyfriend, Isaak Presley, was nothing but supportive of the two and had the sweetest reaction to the news via Instagram.

“Actually adorable, I wish them the best,” he commented on a pic of the two stars, according to the Instagram account TikTok Room. Kenzie even saw his message, and replied with, “Really sweet, thanks Isaak!”

Maddie actually spilled some tea on her sister’s relationship while appearing on the “Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz” in February 2021

“Me and Kenzie are a little different when it comes to dating,” she said at the time. “Kenzie’s had so many boyfriends … For me, I’d rather be in a relationship than just dating around. It’s really scary … It’s really hard.”

