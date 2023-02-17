Before Ed Sheeran became a family man, he had quite the dating life! The “Shape of You” singer married his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn in 2018, and the couple has since had two daughters together. Keep reading to uncover his relationship history over the years.

Who Has Ed Sheeran Dated?

Before Cherry, fans practically lost it when Ed and Ellie Goulding were spotted holding hands at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

Although the songstress originally denied romance rumors, Ed later revealed that they did indeed have a brief romance. “I mean, normal people don’t hold hands if they’re just friends,” he said. “It was going on. And now it’s not.” It’s widely believed that the singer wrote the song “Don’t” about the relationship, and that Ellie ultimately cheated on him with Niall Horan — but that’s all fan speculation.

Following his romance with Ellie, Ed dated Athina Andrelos for almost a year back in 2014. They met when she worked as a tour manager for his opening act, and they weren’t afraid to show off their love! Throughout their short time together, the couple posted a bunch of adorable PDA-filled pictures together on Instagram.

Next, Ed was linked to singer-songwriter Nicole Scherzinger. Rumors started to spread that the two were dating after she made a surprise appearance at one of his shows. Plus, they posted a handful of suggestive and flirty photos together on Instagram at the time.

However, the Pussycat Dolls singer later squashed these rumors, telling The Huffington Post that she and Ed had played up the romance just for fun. “Ed and I are good mates, so we decided to just have fun and take the mic,” she said. “We thought it was quite clever of us. I thought of it all on my own.”

Is Ed Sheeran Married?

Ed is married to Cherry, who he’s known since they were kids. No, seriously, the couple have one of the most romantic relationships in Hollywood! They first met at Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, England and were friends throughout their schooling! While their relationship was never romantic in high school, Ed revealed in an “Armchair Expert” interview with Dax Shepard that if they had dated back then, “it would have been a disaster.”

The two lost touch after Ed went on tour and Cherry headed to the United States for college at Duke University in North Carolina. However, the pair reconnected in New York City in 2015 after a mutual friend invited them both out.

“One day, she was in New York and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street,” Ed shared on the podcast. “And then she was like, ‘Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?’ I was like, ‘Yes.'”

The Grammy-winning singer explained that he was nervous around Cherry at first, since the last time they hung out, they had “hooked up.”

It looks like everything went well on that night, though, since Ed and Cherry got married during a private ceremony in January 2018. During an appearance on the “Table Manners with Jessie Ware” podcast, Ed called his wedding a “tiny, tiny event,” saying, “We did it at night on a random day in the middle of January in the middle of nowhere. No one knew, no one came to it. We lit candles, we got married, we went back [and] had a curry.”

