Falling in love away from the public eye! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have kept their long-term relationship under wraps since getting together in 2015.

Even though the now-married pair doesn’t share their love on social media, the “Lego House” crooner has spoken out about his longtime partner in the past.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected,” he told People in March 2017 about their first date. “I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor [Swift]’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Cherry], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Since then, the couple has been joined at the hip. There may not be a lot of information out there about their pretty private love story, but J-14 decided to break down what we know about Ed and Cherry’s romantic relationship! Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.