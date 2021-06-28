There’s nothing better than being a dad, just ask Ed Sheeran! The singer and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica in September 2020, and he’s since opened up about life as a first-time dad.

“A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you … Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” Ed shared via Instagram following their baby’s birth. “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed.”

While the couple has yet to share photos of their baby girl, Ed has spoken about fatherhood in various interviews since welcoming Lyra into the world. In fact, while appearing on the U.K.’s Hits Radio in June 2021, the “Lego House” crooner explained the meaning behind his baby’s middle name.

“Me and Cherry always wanted to go to Antarctica, it was always on our list. So, we went there and it’s just an amazing place, it’s really special to us, and obviously, like, we got home and Cherry was pregnant,” Ed revealed. “It was just something we wanted to have in her name. I know people see it as a weird thing, but … it’s less about where she was made and more about it being special. I just wanted to have a connection to it.”

The British musician also explained that dad life is “less selfish” but called it “the best thing that I have ever done.”

Ed and Cherry first started dating in 2015 after knowing each other for years prior. While the “Don’t” singer has started to speak publicly about his relationship, the couple keeps things mostly out of the public eye.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11. She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected,” he told People in March 2017 about their first date. “I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor [Swift]’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Cherry], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

They officially tied the knot in 2019 and news broke that they were gearing up to welcome a baby in August 2020. One month later, Ed announced Cherry had given birth. Scroll through our gallery to read Ed’s quotes about fatherhood.

