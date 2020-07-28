He’s back and better than ever! Yep, after months of being M.I.A., Ed Sheeran has returned to the spotlight for a new interview, and he revealed that he’s been working on a brand new album! But get this, you guys — the singer said he’s worried that “the youth” won’t “relate” to his lyrics anymore.

“I’m probably over an age where I don’t think I’m going to get the youth back,” he explained to The Sun. “I’m getting into my 30s and it’s not like 16-year-olds are going to relate to me next time I release an album.”

The 29-year-old also explained that he has no plans to return to social media any time soon.

“It’s not like I need to be on it any more. I can just have someone [else] post it,” he said. “I know friends who have 8-year-olds that have an iPhone 11 and they’re just constantly on social media. Kids stop being creative. I stopped being creative when I’m on my phone so when I come in the studio I completely get rid of any laptop or email or anything so you can focus.”

As fans know, after the “Thinking Out Loud” crooner released an album full of collaborations in July 2019, called No. 6 Collaboration Project (which featured tracks with Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and more), he announced that he was taking a break from music.

“Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back. To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya. To my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about. Lots of love.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.