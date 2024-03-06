Beach Read is becoming a beach movie! The popular romance book written by trending author Emily Henry is officially in the works, and the author is finally sharing some updates.

Keep reading for everything we know about the movie.

When Will ‘Beach Read’ Movie Come Out?

Deadline confirmed that an adaptation of Beach Read was in the works in April 2023, and will be distributed by 20th Century Films.

Dollface director Yulin Kuang is set to write and direct the movie, and also recently adapted another Henry novel, People We Meet on Vacation, for 3000 Pictures and Brett Haley attached to direct.

“Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation and Book Lovers are all in development to be films,” Henry writes on her official website. “Things tend to move very slowly on this front, and even once they are moving, there are specific guidelines for when you’re able to share that information.”

What Is Emily Henry’s ‘Beach Read’ About?

Beach Read follows the love story between January Andrews and Augustus Everett, a romance author and literary fiction writer, respectively, who stay in neighboring beach homes on Lake Michigan. In order to best their battle writers’ block, the two attempt to switch genres.

“I started writing Beach Read really, entirely for fun. There was no intention to try and publish it,” Henry told Today.com in April 2023. “I just wanted to be working on that kind of story.”

Henry was not originally an avid fan of romance books before writing Beach Read, and dived into the romantic genre before getting started on the soon-to-be New York Times bestseller.

“I remember the joy of becoming a romance reader and the discovery of how many amazing books there are, and the pace at which your favorite romance authors tend to work and put out books,” she told the outlet. “There’s just so much to read. You’ll just never run out of fantastic romance novels.”

She added, “I tripped sideways into romance as both a writer and a reader, and I was just delighted to find out that I really love it as both a writer and a reader.”

