One IRL couple from the Bridgerton universe includes none other than the dashing Luke Thompson! The actor who plays Benedict Bridgerton is currently rumored to be dating Harriet Cains, who plays Philipa Featherington on the Netflix show.

The pair made their couple debut at a Vanity Fair Rising Stars party in January 2024. While the photos could just be rather chummy colleagues, fans believe they spotted multiple pics of the two looks cozy behind the scenes of the Netflix series.

While they may actually be one real couple from the show, we can tell you whose not: Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, who play Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, respectively. Due to their undeniable on-screen chemistry and the evident warmth they displayed towards each other during the Bridgerton season 3 press tour, fans speculated whether there may actually be together IRL.

While they certainly make an attractive couple, Nicola has since confirmed they’re just friends.

“We think it’s really sweet, I think because we truly love each other,” Nicola told Extra of the dating rumors. “I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale. It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.”

During the same interview, Nicola opened up about rewatching those intimate scenes she filmed with Luke.

“It’s crazy because I felt like those scenes would be terrifying to watch back, and they were initially… But then when I watched them, I went, ‘No, they’re everything we wanted them to be and more. They’re really romantic. They’re beautifully written. They feel sexy, they’re exciting. I couldn’t be happier, honestly.”

When it comes to Luke’s point of view, he’s loving the fan reactions of the saucy scenes. “It’s really hard to tell if it’s, like, as steamy as everyone says it is because when you live through the process of it, it’s like, well, yeah it is really, like, it’s a sexy season,” he told the interviewer.

“But I always felt like the other seasons were as well. So, it’s kind of really nice to get the reaction of people being like, ‘Wow.’”

