Is Nicola Coughlan single? While fans love to ship her and Bridgerton costar Luke Newton together, we dove into the actress’ dating history and if the pair have more than just on-screen chemistry. Keep reading to see details on her love life.

Is Nicola Coughlan Single?

Currently, it appears that Nicola is single.

Most recently, the actress hilariously responded to an out-of-pocket comment during a Q&A at a screening for season 3 of Bridgerton in June 2024.

When a person on stage called Nicola “very brave” for taking on the steamy role, she kindly responded, saying, “You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type, women with perfect breasts don’t get…”

She trailed off as the crowd erupted in cheers and claps.

“We do not see ourselves as good enough,” she continued with the bit. “I am very proud as a member of the perfect breast community. I’m proud and I hope you enjoy seeing them.”

Are Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton Dating?

Due to their undeniable on-screen chemistry and the evident warmth they displayed towards each other during the Bridgerton season 3 press tour, speculation has arisen about Nicola and Luke’s off-screen romance.

While they certainly make an attractive couple, Nicola has since confirmed they’re just friends.

“We think it’s really sweet, I think because we truly love each other,” Nicola told Extra of the dating rumors. “I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale. It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.”

During the same interview, Nicola opened up about rewatching those intimate scenes she filmed with Luke.

“It’s crazy because I felt like those scenes would be terrifying to watch back, and they were initially… But then when I watched them, I went, ‘No, they’re everything we wanted them to be and more. They’re really romantic. They’re beautifully written. They feel sexy, they’re exciting. I couldn’t be happier, honestly.”

When it comes to Luke’s point of view, he’s loving the fan reactions of the saucy scenes. “It’s really hard to tell if it’s, like, as steamy as everyone says it is because when you live through the process of it, it’s like, well, yeah it is really, like, it’s a sexy season,” he told the interviewer.

“But I always felt like the other seasons were as well. So, it’s kind of really nice to get the reaction of people being like, ‘Wow.’”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.