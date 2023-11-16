The cold never bothered us anyway. Frozen 4 “may be” in the works, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed on November 16, 2023. Along with the fourth movie confirmation, the CEO also gave some insight on the upcoming Frozen 3 film. Keep reading for everything we know.

Was ‘Frozen 4’ Confirmed?

Making the announcement from Hong Kong Disneyland, Iger shared the exciting news with Good Morning America in November 2023.

“Well, I’ll give you a little surprise there,” he began. “Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too. But, I don’t have much to say about those films right now. But [director Jenn Lee who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories.”

Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will be back to pen new music for both Frozen 3 and 4, with Kristen later confirming on social media. “Well, I’ve been quiet here for a while,” she wrote via X. “But yeah, this.”

When Does ‘Frozen 3’ Come Out?

During Disney’s Q1 earnings call in February 2023, the CEO of Disney revealed that Frozen 3 is in the works.

“Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia,” Bob said while confirming sequels to other iconic Disney franchises. “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

In case you somehow missed it, Frozen is a fan-favorite among Disney fans, and includes actresses Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel voicing the main roles of Anna and Elsa, respectively, who have since become huge names among the Disney princesses.

Frozen 2 was released in November 2019, and was just as much of a fan-favorite as its predecessor.

“We waited around to find the story lines that were important enough to talk about, ones that we felt were necessary and things that hadn’t been discussed before,” Kristen told Entertainment Weekly in November 2019 about the sequel. “This film definitely grew with its audience, and it took so long to make because everyone was hell-bent on not just making episode 2 of Frozen.”

