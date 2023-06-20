All these years later and fans are still singing “Let It Go.” They’re also hoping for a Frozen 3! Keep reading for everything we know about a possible trequel.

Will There Be a ‘Frozen 3’?

During Disney’s Q1 earnings call in February 2023, CEO Bob Iger revealed that we’ll be returning to Arendelle for a third time! That’s right, Frozen 3 has officially been confirmed and we could not be more excited!

“Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia,” Bob said while confirming sequels to other iconic Disney franchises. “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

What Have the Cast and Crew Said About ‘Frozen 3’?

After it was released in 2013, the animated flick Frozen became a fan-favorite among Disney fans. Actresses Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel voiced the main roles of Anna and Elsa, respectively, who have since become huge names among the Disney princesses. The movie followed the story of the sisters after Elsa realized that she has magic powers that allow her to control ice and snow. For years, she separated herself from her sister to stop Anna from getting hurt after an unfortunate incident years prior. Over the course of the movie, they reconcile.

Then, in November 2019, Frozen II was released. This time around, viewers watched Elsa on a journey of self-discovery while traveling through enchanted forests and dark seas beyond her kingdom of Arendelle. Other than Kristen and Idina, both movies starred Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad as Kristoff and Olaf, respectively.

“We waited around to find the story lines that were important enough to talk about, ones that we felt were necessary and things that hadn’t been discussed before,” Kristen told Entertainment Weekly in November 2019 about the sequel. “This film definitely grew with its audience, and it took so long to make because everyone was hell-bent on not just making episode 2 of Frozen.”

When it came to a third film, director Chris Buck told RadioTimes.com in June 2020 to “ask us a little bit later.”

“After the first movie it took us about a year before we even thought about a chapter two because you are so emotionally and physically spent by the end of it — and the [Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen II] documentary sort of shows that, and you know it’s three to four years that kind of intensity,” he explained.

The Frozen II director of the story, Marc Smith, has also addressed the possibility of another film.

“We have not had that discussion,” he told Collider in June 2020. “I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone’s minds and ideas to think about what happens beyond that.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Frozen 3 so far.

