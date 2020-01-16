It’s official, Ryan McCartan is headed to back to Broadway! On Wednesday, January 15, the 26-year-old took to Instagram and announced that he’s taking a trip to Arendelle and will join the Broadway cast of Frozen, portraying the role of Hans.

“I’m gonna be Hans in [Frozen on Broadway] — my performances start in February! I’m only capable of playing villains and princes. Come watch me do the only two things I can do, but this time, all at once!” he captioned an adorable photo of himself smiling alongside the show’s playbill.

Mark those calendars and purchase those tickets because according to the official Frozen on Broadway Instagram account, Ryan will take the stage for the first time on February 18, 2020. The former Liv & Maddie star isn’t the only triple threat joining the cast for this run. McKenzie Kurtz will be making her Broadway debut in the role of Elsa and Legends of Tomorrow star Ciara Renée is set to take on the role Anna.

Previously, Ryan made his Broadway stage debut on September 11, 2018 as the role of Fiyero in the musical Wicked. He remained a star in the show until May 12, 2019. The actor also had roles in two Off-Broadway productions. He played Jason Dean in Heathers The Musical and Mac in Scotland, PA. Ciara is also no stranger to the stage. Frozen will be her third Broadway musical. Previously she had roles in Big Fish and Pippin. She also starred in a handful of Off-Broadway productions.

For those who don’t know, the Broadway musical version of Frozen is a live reimagining of the fan-favorite animated flick. Along with centering on the relationship between sisters and princesses Elsa and Anna, the musical introduces 12 new songs — like “A Little Bit Of You” and “Dangerous To Dream” — for the stage show along with the 7 songs — like “Let It Go” and “Do You Want To Build A Snowman” — that fans already know and love.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.