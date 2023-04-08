Throwback to when Netflix rebooted the iconic ’90s sitcom Full House and titled it Fuller House! The series ran from 2016 to 2020 and followed the Tanner family all grown up. Keep reading to see what the cast is up to now.

So many of the original Full House cast came back to the Netflix series, including Candace Cameron Bure, who reprised her role as eldest daughter of 3 girls, DJ Tanner.

“I just hadn’t even thought about maybe what the show would actually mean to people, especially [with] what we’re going through right now,” said Candace during an interview with Insider, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic at the time. “I hope it gives them a sense of relief and maybe even normalcy and just a sense that there’s good and hope in the world [and] just takes them away from all the stuff that’s going on right now.”

“Everything’s important, but it’s hard when it’s all we’re watching and consuming,” she added. “Sometimes we just need that 30 minutes or one hour of relief to take our minds off of it and refocus and concentrate on joy.”

Andrea Barber, who played the iconic Kimmy Gibler in Full and Fuller House, talked about some of her hopes following the end of Fuller House.I

“I would love to stay in the [acting] business if it’s for the right reasons and the right show. I am working on a project. I can’t share what it is but I’m hoping to be back on TV sometime soon,” she told FeelingTheVibe in May 2020, possibly referencing her short-lived 2021 show Celebrity Pet Matchmaker.

“I will give Hollywood a good solid try for about another year or two. I left Hollywood once when I was 18 and lived a very normal life. I know I’ll be fine if I leave Hollywood again. When I stop acting, I will probably put more effort into my writing. I want to write children’s books. I am looking forward to exploring more of my creative side.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see what the cast of Fuller House is up to now.

