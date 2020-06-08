Warning: Spoilers ahead. Fans were left pretty emotional on June 2, 2020, when the fifth and final season of Fuller House aired on Netflix. Yep, the iconic Full House spinoff series has come to an end, and everyone is so sad to see it go.

…Or has it. Yep, not only did Candace Cameron Bure just spill all the tea on what she would like to see happen next if there were to be some more episodes of the Netflix show, but she also dropped a major clue that it isn’t the end of the Tanner family after all!

So will there be a sixth season? What has the cast said about it? And why was the series canceled in the first place? We broke it all down for you once and for all. Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know so far about the possibility of a sixth season of Fuller House.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.