It’s almost time to say goodbye! That’s right, guys, after months of waiting, Netflix has finally announced the release date for Fuller House‘s final season.

On Tuesday, April 28, the show’s producer, John D. Beck, took to Twitter and told fans to mark their calendars because the fan-favorite series’ fifth season will be hitting the streaming service on June 2, 2020.

“Hey #FullerHouse fans! You’ve waited long enough! The final [episodes] of @fullerhouse will finally drop on @netflix [on] Tues., June 2nd!” he wrote, tagging the entire cast in the post.

As fans know, news first hit the web that Season 5 would be the reboot’s final season back in January 2019. In an emotional farewell video posted to YouTube, the streaming service shared the announcement along with clips of some of the best moments from the past four seasons. At the end of the video, clips of the cast appeared as they bid farewell to the show they called home for years.

“We’re saving the best for last,” Candice Cameron Bure, who played DJ Tanner, told viewers.

For those who missed it, the epic Netflix series was a spinoff of the iconic ’90s sitcom Full House. Aside from Candice, original cast members Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos all reprised their roles for the show, which showed the Tanner girls all grown up with families of their own. During each episode, viewers watched as DJ, Stephanie and Kimmy dealt with the trials and tribulations of adulthood and motherhood.

Back in November 2018, Candice admitted during an interview with E! News that, if it was up to her, “I would play DJ Tanner for the rest of my life.”

“If the audience wanted it and the networks wanted it, I would do it forever. I love her. I love our Fuller House family, and we really are family off screen,” she dished at the time “The more I get to be with them every day, whether it’s working or just in everyday life friendship. It’s just incredible, so keep watching!”

Well, we’ll be there to watch as the show comes to its bittersweet end.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.