Warning: Spoilers ahead. It’s official, Fuller House has come to its bittersweet end. That’s right, the Netflix series — a spinoff of the iconic ’90s sitcom Full House — aired its final episodes on Tuesday, June 2, and fans are seriously heartbroken!

Along with the show’s final episode came a lot of familiar faces returning to say their final goodbyes. Yep, tons of iconic characters made appearances in the last installments of Season 5, and it made viewers feel super nostalgic. Sorry, guys, neither Mary Kate nor Ashley Olsen were one of the original actresses who made a guest starring appearance. According to Candace Cameron Bure, the twins weren’t interested in coming back to the show.

“It was made very clear to us early on that they did not want to be a part of the show, so that ended,” DJ Tanner herself told Insider during a recent interview.

That being said, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos all reprised their role for the final episode — which included a triple wedding for DJ, Kimmy and Stephanie. But that’s not all! Danny Tanner’s ex-fiancée Vicky (played by Gail Edwards) was also a wedding guest, along with DJ’s ex, Viper (played by David Lipper), Kimmy’s ex-boyfriend, Duane (played by Scott Menville) and get this — Michelle’s childhood friend Derek Boyd (played by Blake McIver Ewing) even showed up! It really was a full house, after all!

Plus, John’s former Grandfathered costar Josh Peck even showed up in some of the final episodes! The Drake & Josh actor portrayed “hipster helicopter parent” Ben, who clashed with Uncle Jesse after Jesse was convinced that Ben’s son was the perpetrator. The entire thing was a seriously hilarious encounter between two of our all-time favorite actors. Honestly, it’s the dream team we never knew we needed, but now always want!

Now that Fuller House has come to an official end, there’s only one thing to do — start it all over again!

