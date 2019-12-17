Beloved golden retriever, Cosmo, from Netflix’s Fuller House has sadly passed away. On Monday, December 16, the show tweeted and told followers that the pup had suffered from complications during surgery, which caused his death.

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery,” the Twitter statement read, along with pictures of Cosmo. “There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.”

Fuller House cast members were quick to share their own social media tributes honoring the pooch.

“Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now,” Candice Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner on the show, wrote mentioning the family’s pet from the original Full House. “Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug.”

“I love you, Cosmo! RIP. Two weeks before the end of [Fuller House] I lost my buddy. I made this video to honor [Cosmo],” Elias Harger, who plays Max Fuller on the show, captioned his sweet Instagram post. Soni Nicole Bringas, who plays Ramona Gibbler, added, “Cosmo, you completed our family. You were such a good boy, always working hard, excited to play and every single one of us loved getting to see you each week…Unfortunately, Cosmo passed away quite recently due to surgery complications. It was devastating news but we are grateful he got to be a part of our family. We will miss you Cosmo!”

As fans know, this devastating news came just after it was announced that Fuller House season five marks the series’ final season. The streaming service shared the news in an emotional goodbye video on YouTube back in January 2019.

“We’re saving the best for last,” Candice told fans in the video.

The final season of Fuller House premiered on Netflix on Friday, December 6.

