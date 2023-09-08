Gaten Matarazzo is keeping busy! The Netflix actor has starred in a handful of movies and shows since nabbing his role as Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things. Keep reading for a guide to all of his latest and upcoming r0les.

One of the first projects Gaten booked after ST was the 2022 movie Honor Society, which also starred Spider-Man star Angourie Rice.

The movie is a coming-of-age film following Honor, a hard-working high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, but first needs a highly coveted recommendation letter from her guidance counselor to ensure her acceptance. Gaten is played the role of Michael Dipnicky and Angourie starred as the role of Honor.

“I think in a fun way, it’s just honest about the way that teenagers think and act around each other, which is really interesting and really rare,” Gaten said of the movie during an interview with TVInsider in July 2022. “Of course, there’s a lot of absurdity. It’s a teen comedy, it’s a teen rom-com. So it’s going to break the laws of social physics in some aspects. But for the most part, it felt like I was playing real people, that I was acting around real people, which is really fun.”

ICYMI, Gaten is set to star in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is currently in production. The young actor expressed how he feels about wrapping up his character on the show while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“There’s an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are finally going to develop one last time and how they’re going to finish their journeys,” Gaten told host Jimmy Fallon in May 2022. “But also, there’s like a deep fear of — not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while.”

And what does Gaten want to do after his Stranger Things days?

“I think I’ll just take some time to do weird projects, weird stuff that I probably wouldn’t have had the balls to do before Stranger Things,” Gaten told Esquire in May 2022. “Just experiment a little bit, enjoy the work, learn. I really want to learn more from incredible people and take my time with it.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all of Gaten's latest and upcoming r0les since booking Stranger Things.

