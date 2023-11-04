How tall is Drew Starkey? We’ve all seen him play Rafe Cameron in the highly popular Netflix series Outer Banks — but it’s extremely hard to tell the actor’s exact height. Keep reading to see photos portraying how tall he is IRL!

How Tall Is Drew Starkey?

Drew’s height sits at a nice 6-foot-2. We love a tall king!

ICYMI, the actor not only plays Rafe in OBX, but he also has nabbed roles in Hell Raiser, The Terminal List and The Other Zoey, a romantic comedy starring Josephine Langford and Archie Renaux.

The Other Zoey follows Josephine as Zoey, a smart college student whose life gets turned upside down after the most popular boy in school gets amnesia and mistakes her for his girlfriend. Drew plays Zach, the amnesia suffering popular boy, while Archie plays Miles, Zach’s cousin and Zoey’s second love interest.

As almost all viewers will recognize Josephine from her role as Tessa in the After franchise, Drew as Rafe in OBX and Archie as Mal in dramatic fantasy series Shadow and Bone, The Other Zoey director Sara Zandieh explained to J-14 exclusively that the actors were super “excited” to “shift gears” into a comedy film.

“I knew Drew was just coming off of Hell Raiser and he was playing very dramatic roles and I think he was excited to just shift gears and play around and have fun in a comedy,” Sara explained. “He had studied improvisational comedy, so he had comedy training and I think that really shows. He was really great.”

Since most viewers know him as the psychotic brother of Madelyn Cline‘s character Sarah in OBX, the director hilariously summed up Drew’s feelings on the rom-com. She joked, “I think he was excited to make something he could watch with his mom.”

As for Josephine, the actress shared similar sentiments to Drew.

“I think they were both really excited to take on a comedy,” Sara revealed. “Similarly, Josephine was really fun. I mean, she kind of plays the straight woman in the movie, but she does it so well, and I think she is so funny. I told both of them and Archie that they have to do more comedy. I think they’re so good in the comedy genre.”

Click through our gallery to see photos of Drew ‘Tall King’ Starkey towering over his fellow costars.

