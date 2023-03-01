The third season of Outer Banks might have had a pretty solid ending but there are some major questions still unanswered. The show is officially gearing up for a fourth season, but where does the story go from here?

Netflix dropped the show’s third season in February 2023, and most fans watched it almost immediately. Season 3 came to an end with both John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron’s (Madelyn Cline) dads having died in seriously unexpected ways. Big John (Charles Halford) gets shot by Barbados boss Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen) while Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) sacrifices himself to save his daughter.

“I would like to think that there’s going to be quite a bit of hesitation of jumping back into a world where they’ve lost a lot collectively,” Chase told TV Guide in February 2023, teasing the forthcoming fourth season. “It’s not just him anymore, it’s Sarah and Sarah has lost her father — Ward has gone from being a villain to a hero and he dies a hero’s death. Going through that, I think there’s now this newfound trust in one another to make the decision collectively and not just as a singular individual, and that goes for the entirety of the Pogues.”

After finding El Dorado and dealing with their fathers’ respective deaths, John B and Sarah return to the Outer Banks with the rest of the Pogues. After an 18-month time jump, they’re offered the opportunity to look for Blackbeard’s treasure.

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” creator Jonas Pate told Entertainment Weekly in April 2020 about the show’s longevity. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

Going forward, Jonas did say that high school is in the past for the Pogues as they come into adulthood.

“The actors are getting older and we definitely wanted to move into this new phase of life so there is fertile territory to dig into it,” he told Prime Timer in February 2023. “We want to rhyme what’s coming next with the past but not repeat it.”

So, what is next? Scroll through our gallery for all the questions Outer Banks season 4 must answer.

