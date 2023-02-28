Saying goodbye to some fan-favorite characters. Throughout the show’s three-season run, Outer Banks viewers watched as a few members of both the Kooks and Pogues died onscreen.

While the first two seasons didn’t lose too many characters, the third had the most deaths thus far with Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) and Big John (Charles Halford) meeting their untimely ends during the finale, which premiered via Netflix in February 2023. Now, there’s the question of what’s next for John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline).

“I would like to think that there’s going to be quite a bit of hesitation of jumping back into a world where they’ve lost a lot collectively,” Chase explained to TV Guide in February 2023. “It’s not just him anymore, it’s Sarah and Sarah has lost her father — Ward has gone from being a villain to a hero and he dies a hero’s death. Going through that, I think there’s now this newfound trust in one another to make the decision collectively and not just as a singular individual, and that goes for the entirety of the Pogues.”

Madelyn, for her part, spoke candidly in the same interview about her character’s love-hate feelings toward her dad.

“After a while, being hurt so many times — you kind of start to expect it,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star explained. “And the one time that she really, really needed him to show up for her without any sort of conditions ended up being the finale, ended up being the end of his life.”

She added, “He did love her even though he was flawed. I think the reaction we got from Sarah, for me it was this devastation — but also this release of all the pent-up emotions and betrayal that she felt from him.”

Having John B and Sarah lose their dads will move the characters into the next chapter of their lives. However, these aren’t the only major players that Outer Banks has said goodbye to over the years. Perhaps the ultimate catalyst for all the Pogues drama was when Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey) shot Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter) in the show’s first season.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Outer Banks‘ biggest character deaths throughout the show.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.