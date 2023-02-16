If you’ve watched Outer Banks, you know that the Netflix series revolves around friendship, treasure and romance — one specific romance. Most of the episodes are taken up by the love story between characters John B (played by Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (played by Madelyn Cline) — and the costars were a couple IRL while filming the first two seasons, too! Keep reading for John B and Sarah’s relationship timeline.

After the first season of Outer Banks premiered in April 2020, Chase and Madelyn made major headlines in 2020 after going public with their relationship. However, Madelyn and Chase dated for a little over a year before their November 2021 split.

“We’re both professionals. We always have been since day one,” Madelyn explained to W Magazine in August 2022. “Outer Banks is a big family, and at the end of the day, we show up, we’re professional, and we do our jobs.”

Madelyn further explained her and Chase’s professional relationship in an interview with Cosmopolitan from February 2023.

“We always said that the job remains untouched. Nothing else, personal or negative, will touch the job,” she explained.. “And while that’s not always easy, our job is to leave the show better than we found it, to leave the season better than we found it. And I’m really appreciative of that.”

She continued on to explain some of her regrets in making the ex-couple’s relationship so public.

“My thing is, I don’t owe anyone an explanation. I am a really private person. There’s a part of me that is for me and nobody else,” she explained. “But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else’s business. And I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn’t get anybody out. It just hit me like a freight train. I wanted us both to move on and be happy. People see the need for sides. There are no sides—there’s no winning or losing in a breakup.”

Enough about Chase and Madelyn! Scroll through the gallery to see the relationship timeline between their Outer Banks characters, John B and Sarah Cameron.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.