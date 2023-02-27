P4L! Outer Banks season 3 was full of adventure and our favorite Pogues. This time around, they’re actually going full Kook.

After a 10-episode season of ups, downs, new characters and lots of love stories, John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) find El Dorado — the city of gold (because, of course they do).

Keep reading for all the details on how Outer Banks season 3 ended, spoilers, character deaths and more.

Who Dies In ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

Most of the major character deaths occurred in the season 3 finale. After terrorizing the Pogues, the third season big bad, Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen), gets blown up after Big John (Charles Halford) throws a stick of dynamite into the cave hiding El Dorado.

Speaking of Big John, he succumbs to his injuries and dies after having been shot in the stomach by Carlos earlier in the episode.

All the dads meet their untimely end as Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) actually dies this season. After Carlos’ bodyguard goes to shoot Sarah, her dad tackles him to the ground and gets shot in the process. Both men tumble off a cliffside and seemingly die.

What Happens in the ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Finale?

After they find the city of gold in Venezuela and mourn the deaths of Big John and Ward, the kids return to the Outer Banks. Following a 18-month time jump, the Pogues are receiving praise for their discovery of El Dorado. Following the celebration, they’re approached by a man asking them for help with a new treasure hunt.

“I would investigate it myself, but I’m too long in the tooth,” the elderly man said, introducing Blackbeard’s treasure. “I need partners, and you all were first on my list.”

Viewers hear John B say, “hot damn,” before the episode officially came to an end.

Will There Be an ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4?

The cast confirmed in February 2023 at the Poguelandia fan event that the show would be returning to Netflix for a fourth season.

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular,” the show’s creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement. “The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

