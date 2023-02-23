While we love the characters they play on Outer Banks, the Netflix cast including Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss, have been booking roles left and right outside of the show! Keep reading for all of the projects they’ve been a part of.

One of the biggest roles an Outer Banks cast member has booked outside of the show is Madelyn’s in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which premiered in December 2022. The movie starring Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton was a smash hit, as it’s the sequel of the highly grossing film Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson.

Madelyn played a character named Whiskey in the Knives Out sequel and has spoken at large on how exciting — and nerve-wracking — it was to work alongside some of her acting role models.

“I was always too scared to ask my Glass Onion cast ‘what’s your method?’ even though I was so hungry to learn from them,” she told Entertainment Weekly in February 2023.

“But honestly, the most incredible lessons they taught me was just from having the absolute pleasure of watching them work and be in the midst of their craft,” she continued. “It was so wonderful. The biggest, most helpful lesson is with the absolute freedom with which they worked and how they were on set — if they didn’t like anything that they did, it was just, ‘We’ll cut that,’ and they would just start over. There wasn’t so much pressure that they put on themselves, they just allowed themselves to be in the moment and be free and try things and maybe fail and we’ll try it again, we’ll do another take.”

Eventually, Madelyn returned to film season 3 of Outer Banks, and explained that she felt more confident than ever in her acting abilities. Which was great timing, as the show’s stakes have been raised “higher than ever” in season 3. “It is quite a journey this year, again,” she explained. “Our writers are really all gas no breaks sometimes, and this season, a lot of what Sarah and John B have been through together, and the Pogues as well, comes to a head. I’m really proud of the way that we’ve handled it this season. I’m really excited for people to see it. You won’t be bored.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of projects the cast of Outer Banks are working on outside of the Netflix show.

