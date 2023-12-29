Barry Keoghan has become one of the hottest stars in Hollywood — from starring in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Eternals, to nabbing roles in much-talked about movies like Saltburn, Dunkirk and The Banshees of Inisherin. So, does Barry have a partner of his own? We broke down the impressive actor’s dating history, ex-girlfriend and more here. Keep reading for details inside Barry’s love life.

Is Barry Keoghan Single?

It appears Barry might be single right now. His last public relationship was with dental nurse and orthodontic therapist Alyson Sandro, whom he began dating in September 2021 — and the two even share one child together. However, the pair called it quits sometime in 2023.

Prior to Alyson, Barry dated Shóna Guerin, whom he met while on a night out in Ireland in 2017.

“I’d be lost without her, I’m telling you that. I wouldn’t be the man I am now without her,” the Marvel actor shared on the Irish TV show Livin’ with Lucy in 2019. “With this game, rejection comes as well and that can be hard. Flying away, almost getting a part and then losing it. It’s draining. I’d be down on myself and she’d pick me right up and remind me what I’m doing. She’s made me a man.”

The pair broke up sometime in 2020, after fans noticed that the former flames had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Is Barry Keoghan Dating Sabrina Carpenter?

The Dunkirk actor sparked dating rumors with Sabrina Carpenter in December 2023 after being photographed out and about together in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Neither of the stars have confirmed or denied the status of their relationship.

Does Barry Keoghan Have a Child?

Barry and ex-girlfriend Alyson welcomed their son, Brando, in August 2022. “It’s indescribable,” he said of becoming a dad during an interview with British GQ from October 2022. “It’s a love I’ve not felt before.”

The Sun was the first to report the couple’s split in July 2023. The two had first met in February 2021, per his British GQ profile, and according to the actor, “she didn’t care” about his successful acting career.”

“He was saying he plays a superhero in a film,” Alyson recalled to the magazine. “I went, ‘Who, Spider-Man?’”

