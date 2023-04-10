Will Jung Kook be the next BTS member to go solo? The “Left and Right” singer has hinted at solo music multiple times throughout the years, but is it finally time for Jung Kook’s music to see the light of day? Keep reading for details on his solo debut, album and new music details.

Is Jung Kook Releasing His Solo Album?

Jung Kook or his company, HYBE, have yet to officially announce news of his solo. However, rumors of new music sparked after Scooter Braun, who is the CEO of HYBE’s American branch company, shared photos of Jung Kook at a music studio via Instagram in April 2023.

“It is always fun to witness history,” Scooter wrote as his caption. “These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK.”

On top of that, he tagged HYBE’s CEO, Bang Si-Hyuk, famous American producers and songwriters CIRKUT, WATT and Jon Bellion.

“With #JK and @thisiswatt, Bang Si-Hyuk wrote in his own Instagram post. “Thank you, @scooterbraun. You made this! #bighitmusic #sbproject #hybeamerica #HYBE.”

While it’s unclear on what JK is working on exactly, like whether it’s a collaboration or his very own single, we can definitely expect to hear his vocals soon.

What Jung Kook Has Said On Solo Debut, Album

The last time Jung Kook spoke about his solo album was during V! Live broadcast in February 2023 — and he didn’t seem very prepared.

“Have I prepared for my album? No, I haven’t prepared for my album. All of you must be anticipating a lot,” he explained. “I have put an all stop [in preparing for the album] and I think it’s become like a habit. I haven’t been doing anything, and I like this, not doing anything.” He shared, “I think I have said this before, but if I was to be reborn, I want to be a rock and I feel like right now I am like a rock.”

However, the BTS singer has explained that, while he has written solo music over the years, he’s tough on himself and wants the songs to be perfect before release — which ultimately ends in him throwing out music ideas.

“After making the effort to write them, I should have realized I should just edit them as much as I can to release them,” Jung Kook explained in an interview with Weverse Magazine. “But when I heard them again after a while, they didn’t sound good, so I just deleted them all.”

JK revealed that his fellow BTS members have helped and cheered him on regarding solo releases and songwriting. “The other members tell me, ‘You have to keep making releases. That’s how you figure it all out.’ So I’m writing songs lately,” he added.

“I want it [my solo] to be really unique,” the idol continued. “I want to write lyrics that don’t have any meaning, like a song where the word ‘yeah’ is repeated for a whole verse – something like that – but it’s hard.”

