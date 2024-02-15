Is Elle Fanning single? The Maleficant actress has been in a few high profile relationship over the years, including one with ex-boyfriend Max Minghella. We broke down her love life, who she’s dating now and more! Keep reading to see if Elle is single.

Is Elle Fanning Single?

Elle is currently in a relationship with Gus Wenner, the CEO of Rolling Stone. The pair made their red carpet debut in January 2024, at the Golden Globe Awards.

The Great actress posted an Instagram of her boyfriend for Valentine’s Day in February 2024, writing “My funny Valentine,” alongside heart emojis.

When Did Elle Fanning and Max Minghella Break Up?

Elle confirmed she was single to Harper’s Bazaar in an interview from April 2023. The outlet noted that she had “recently come out of a long-term relationship with the actor Max Minghella.”

Prior to the split, Elle and Max were first seen together in August 2018 as they walked together in London, with The Great actress holding onto him with her hands on his shoulders. Fast forward to May 2019, the couple confirmed their relationship by making their red carpet debut together at the 2019 Met Gala.

After starring in Max’s film Teen Spirit as Violet, the director told Entertainment Tonight that Elle was “the only actress who could have carried” the story due to the “incredible list of requirements.”

“You have to be able to sing, you have to be able to dance, you’ve got to, you know, be able to speak Polish convincingly, do the British accent, play the age range and carry the movie with an incredibly nuanced performance,” he said. ” It’s a lot for one person, and she just handled everything with such discipline and professionalism and she never complained.”

Elle also talked about Max, saying, “I mean, we just really love working together. That was, like, very special.”

Elle and Max kept their relationship low-key since making their red carpet debut, however, the actor revealed in an interview with Esquire that he is a self-identified “serial monogamist,” and explained he would never date anyone if he didn’t see himself marrying them eventually.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.