Now that Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, it’s time to break out the chocolate and cozy up with a good rom-com.

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, this year’s holiday is weird for everyone. With a lack of activities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, what better way to celebrate the day of love than with a good movie and some snacks?! TBH, we can’t think of anything better.

Looking for something new to watch? Well, J-14 has you covered with some classics like A Cinderella Story and newer movies like The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, there’s something for everyone on our Valentine’s Day watch list. But that’s not all! We even broke down exactly where you can stream all these flicks. Be sure to thank us later!

Scroll through our gallery to check out a list of the best Valentine’s Day rom-coms and where to watch them.

