Love is in the air! So many stars showed off their relationships for Valentine’s Day 2022.

Justin Bieber, for one, celebrated the day of love by sharing various photos of his wife, Hailey Baldwin, on Monday, February 14. “Happy Valentine’s Day baby,” he captioned a photo of the model sitting on a couch wearing a pink bra. He shared other photos of Hailey in the same outfit via Instagram Stories before sharing a selfie of them enjoying a meal. Hailey shared the same selfie on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Valentine. I love you baby.”

The couple, who got married in September 2018, is constantly giving fans a look at their romantic relationship via social media. Their Valentine’s Day posts came just after Hailey gave insight into their marriage during an interview with WSJ. Magazine earlier this month.

“Behind closed doors, we’re two really normal people that just have not-normal lifestyles and careers,” she shared. “I think given the magnitude of Justin’s career, he’s a very normal person, and I don’t think that always happens.”

While Niall Horan didn’t show off any romantic snaps with his significant other, Amelia Woolley, the former One Direction member did enjoy a box of chocolate covered strawberries and an iced coffee on the holiday. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” he captioned an Instagram Stories post.

Lana Condor celebrated Valentine’s Day with fiancé Anthony De La Torre a few days early, according to her Instagram post. The couple announced their engagement last month via social media, they’ve been together since 2015.

“Had a quick work trip and then flew home,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress captioned the series of photos. “This is how @anthonydltorre picked me up from the airport. I’ll never ever know how I got this lucky.”

Along with some airport selfies, the actress posted pictures of Anthony standing in front of their car’s trunk, which was completely transformed into a romantic dinner spot complete with heart-shaped balloons, candles, pizza and dessert.

Riverdale star KJ Apa showed off his love for girlfriend Clara Berry by calling her a “super sexy sweet & sour berry flavored mumma sita!” The actor and model welcomed a son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, in September 2021. Clara responded to KJ’s Valentine’s Day post, writing, “And we don’t need a special day to celebrate our love cause it’s everyday with you.”

Scroll through our gallery to see how other celebs celebrated Valentine’s Day 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.