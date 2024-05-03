Is Emma Chamberlain seeing somebody new since splitting from Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) in October 2023? That’s what the internet (and her ex) seem to think — and they’re also theorizing her new boyfriend is also a musician. Keep reading to see who fans seem to think it is.

Are Emma Chamberlain and Peter McPoland Dating?

It’s unclear of Emma’s relationship status, however, fans are theorizing that she’s dating musician Peter McPoland. Why, you may ask? Because some of Emma’s best friends — and her dad — are following him on Instagram.

While that isn’t very convincing in itself, fans have started to search for clues anywhere and everywhere, including this Reddit post — where they noticed that Emma had included three of Peter’s songs on her new 2024 Spotify playlist, according to GlamourBuff.

On top of that, a November 2023 interview of Peter talking about how much he admires Emma resurfaced on TikTok, leading fans to think this might have been the spark that brought them together.

After one of the interviewers told Peter he gives “Role Model vibes,” and the singer responded: “I guess so, yeah, I guess so — I think they broke up,” he revealed, referencing Emma and Role Model’s 2023 breakup.

Host Zach Sang then asked if he would “raise his hand” — indirectly asking if Peter would potentially ask Emma out — which the musician denied, as Emma is like “an icon to me.”

“I love her in business. I appreciate Emma Chamberlain so much I appreciate what she’s done … she’s an icon to me, I look up to Emma Chamberlain, I love her, she’s so good,” he gushed. “To me, she’s Bruce Springsteen,” Peter continued, much to the hosts’ surprise. “I love Bruce, I love Emma Chamberlain, to me, they’re equal.”

Emma and Peter have yet to confirm or deny romance rumors — however, fans got even more suspicious after Role Model hinted that his ex “found somebody new.”

ICYMI, Tucker posted a clip to his TikTok account on April 21, teasing a song that insinuated Emma had moved on.

“Well, I heard you might have found somebody new. I still can’t swallow it, but I think I’m proud of you,” he sings in the clip. “And I went out tonight, sh-t don’t feel the same. I try and bury it, till I called her by your name.”

Following the post, fans ran to the comments to theorize the track is about Emma — and that the person she may be seeing is Peter.

When Did Role Model and Emma Chamberlain Break Up?

The former couple were reported to have broken up around October 2023 after around three years together — although it’s unclear why exactly the two went their separate ways.

Prior to her relationship with the “blind” singer, Emma had mentioned multiple times that she wasn’t sure if she would “ever” get into a public relationship.

“[I don’t show] very personal details of my life that are rapidly changing,” she told W Magazine in June 2019. “For example, I don’t like to give too many details on very, very personal aspects of my relationships with my family or friends. I don’t like to show too much of that. There’s a line for me, and I like to keep things very light, nothing serious.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.